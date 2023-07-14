Hattiesburg to celebrate Parks & Recreation Week July 17 - 21

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is kicking off “Play Hattiesburg!,” an entire week (July 17 – July 21) dedicated to celebrating the programs and divisions of the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department.

The week will begin with a proclamation by Mayor Toby Barker on Monday, and the department will host more than 10 events to highlight programming offerings for people of all ages.

“This week’s objective is twofold,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director of Parks & Recreation. “We want to showcase the capacity of our programmers throughout the year with a variety of events for all ages; and we also want to highlight each of our divisions that serve our community in a lot of ways.”

In addition to weekly classes and community pool schedules, the week will include:

Monday, July 17

Parks & Recreation Week Proclamation, front steps of Jackie Dole Community Center, 11 a.m.

Lunchtime Yoga, Ben McNair Center, noon

Workout in the Park, Beverly Hills Walking Trail, 6 p.m.

Pools open 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Jewelry Class, Hattiesburg Community Arts Center (event for all ages, including a station for children), 10 a.m.

Community Kickball, at Eastside Park, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Community Clean-Up, Duncan Lake Park, 8 a.m.

Chalk Walk, Chain Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sips and Steps, Couples Dancing Lesson at Community Arts Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pools open 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Senior Bingo Breakfast, Sigler Center, 9 a.m.

Field Day Activities, Thames Track, 1 p.m.

Movies in the Park, Town Square Park (featuring Luca), 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Mommy & Me Book Reading, Oseola Park (for ages newborn to five), 10 a.m.

Summer Camp Art Show, Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.

Pools open 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m.

“Our Parks & Recreation Department services the quality-of-life offerings throughout our city - from maintaining our ballfields, parks and green spaces to servicing our community centers and beyond,” said Barker. “This week is a great way to highlight that and more. We encourage all of our residents to check out the schedule and pick an event or several to enjoy.”

