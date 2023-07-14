Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th

Win Stuff
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The young mother involved in a July 4th train collision in downtown Gulfport has died.

Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the crash. The kids have been recovering at a hospital in New Orleans, and are expected to return home soon. But Wynn’s injuries were too severe, and she was declared brain dead on Thursday.

Wynn’s family made the decision to donate her organs to help others. So after being removed from life support, her body was taken to Jackson.

Funeral arrangements are still being made, and the family is asking for privacy as they grieve.

The fatal accident happened when the family’s car got stuck on the railroad tracks near 25th Avenue. They had just left the Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Jones Park.

