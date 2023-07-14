Win Stuff
Groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in Jones County

Ellisville to host new business
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt is continuing to grow with the announcement of a new cold storage warehouse on its way to Jones County.

Cold-Link Logistics announced Thursday the construction of a nearly 200,000 square foot facility in Ellisville.

The warehouse is expected to create more than 80 new jobs,.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the city offers the perfect spot.

“To me, it’s one of the most premier in the state of Mississippi,” he said. “We’ve got interstate highway. We’ve got railway. We’ve got the infrastructure here for it.

“I think this, as we begin to grow, naturally, will continue to attract more in the future. I think it just makes the future look even better.”

The facility is expected to be completed by July 2024.

