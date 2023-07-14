Forrest County home all-but-destroyed in Thursday morning fire

From the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units from four volunteer fire departments and the Forrest County Fire Service fought a Thursday morning blaze for four hours before gain9ng control.

No injuries were reported as a result of this structure fire, but the home was deemed a total loss.

No one was home at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the fire started.

The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department was among units dispatched to the 100 block of Beverley Hills Loop

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a single-family, wood-framed home, with heavy smoke showing from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters deployed attack lines from multiple fire engines and began an interior attach on the structure.

Firefighters worked for approximately four hours battling this blaze before bringing the fire under control.

Firefighters from Macedonia, Sunrise, North Forrest and Brooklyn volunteer fire departments as well ns the Forrest County Fire Services responded to assist.

