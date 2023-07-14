Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Forrest County home all-but-destroyed in Thursday morning fire

A home in Forrest County was all-but-lost to flames and smoke early Thursday morning.
A home in Forrest County was all-but-lost to flames and smoke early Thursday morning.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units from four volunteer fire departments and the Forrest County Fire Service fought a Thursday morning blaze for four hours before gain9ng control.

No injuries were reported as a result of this structure fire, but the home was deemed a total loss.

No one was home at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the fire started.

The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department was among units dispatched to the 100 block of Beverley Hills Loop

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a single-family, wood-framed home, with heavy smoke showing from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters deployed attack lines from multiple fire engines and began an interior attach on the structure.

Firefighters worked for approximately four hours battling this blaze before bringing the fire under control.

Firefighters from Macedonia, Sunrise, North Forrest and Brooklyn volunteer fire departments as well ns the Forrest County Fire Services responded to assist.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County

Latest News

Major road work ahead for City of Laurel
Ellisville welcomes new business
Ellisville to host new business
6pm Headlines 7/13
Cold-Link Logistics broke ground Thursday on a new fci9lity in Jones County.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in Jones County