Former Clarksdale Public Utilities lead cashier pleads guilty to embezzlement, ordered to pay over $115k

Shoral Bounds
Shoral Bounds(State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Friday.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was arrested and indicted in June of 2022 after she embezzled customer utility payments.

The press release says she manipulated the computer system to show that her daily collections were less than they actually were.

Bounds was ordered to pay $115,981.33 in restitution and other court fees and will not be allowed to handle public money again.

