Deceased man identified in Jones County, investigation ongoing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible homicide in the Shady Grove community.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth, the deceased has been identified as Wilson Myrick, approximately 54 years old, of Jones County. The next of kin has been notified.

Hollingsworth said the body will be sent for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing.

JCSD responded to calls at a mobile home on Azzie Pitts Road around 6:30 a.m. after the man living there didn’t show up for work and a co-worker went to check on him. When deputies arrived at the home, they discovered a body.

Jones County Deputies are investigating a possible homicide in the Shady Grove community. (WDAM)

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jones County Coroner were en route to the scene early Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation, but the JCSD said it is considered “suspicious activity.”

The sheriff’s department said the following units and individuals also responded to the scene:

Shady Grove Fire & Rescue

EMServ Ambulance Service

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson

