Anderson Design Center gives 300 free rugs to teachers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business hosted an annual back-to-school event Friday morning, which was all about helping teachers get ready for the new school year.

“We’ve been doing this for about six years, it really started kind of quietly and then it’s grown into a big event every single summer,” said Jennifer Davion, marketing director for Anderson Design Center.

The folks at Anderson Design Center invited teachers from all across the Pine Belt to pick out a free rug for their classroom.

More than 300 rugs of various sizes were available for the taking.

The teachers can use the rugs for reading time or music time or any activity where students have to sit on the floor.

“I think it’s great,” said Kaci White, a special education teacher at Earl Travillion Attendance Center. “We’re always needing stuff, so for people to support us like this is awesome, and local is even better.”

“I feel like my kids are going to enjoy it,” said Contrina Gillum, a teacher at Sumrall High School. “But, also by the end of the year, destroy it again, but it’s OK.”

Teachers from nine Pine Belt counties got a free rug.

