Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Anderson Design Center gives 300 free rugs to teachers

Teachers got free rugs during a back-to-school event at Anderson Design Center Friday morning.
Teachers got free rugs during a back-to-school event at Anderson Design Center Friday morning.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business hosted an annual back-to-school event Friday morning, which was all about helping teachers get ready for the new school year.

“We’ve been doing this for about six years, it really started kind of quietly and then it’s grown into a big event every single summer,” said Jennifer Davion, marketing director for Anderson Design Center.

The folks at Anderson Design Center invited teachers from all across the Pine Belt to pick out a free rug for their classroom.

More than 300 rugs of various sizes were available for the taking.

The teachers can use the rugs for reading time or music time or any activity where students have to sit on the floor.

“I think it’s great,” said Kaci White, a special education teacher at Earl Travillion Attendance Center. “We’re always needing stuff, so for people to support us like this is awesome, and local is even better.”

“I feel like my kids are going to enjoy it,” said Contrina Gillum, a teacher at Sumrall High School. “But, also by the end of the year, destroy it again, but it’s OK.”

Teachers from nine Pine Belt counties got a free rug.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.
Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen
Economic growth coming to Lumberton
New business, economic growth coming to Lumberton
Cold-Link Logistics creating 84 jobs and investing $64 million in Jones County.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Cold-Link Logistics site in Ellisville

Latest News

The department will host more than 10 events to highlight programming offerings for people of...
Hattiesburg to celebrate Parks & Recreation Week July 17 - 21
45th annual Watermelon Festival kicks off Friday
-
One Tank Trip: Natchez, ‘The River City’
The ceiling above the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum was damaged in a storm on June 16.
Mount Olive’s Reynolds Museum remains closed after storm damage