About 150 Taylorsville residents affected by boil-water notice

TAYLORSVILLET, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 150 customers of the Taylorsville Water Department were placed under a boil-water notice Thursday afternoon.

Unfinished repairs on a water line led to the notice.

Those affected run along Spring Street at Taylorsville High School, north to the Leaf River Veterinary Clinic at the city limits.

The boil-water order will be in effect until further notice.

