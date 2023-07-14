Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

About 150 Taylorsville residents affected by boil-water notice

About 150 customers of the Taylorsville Water Department are under a boil-water notice
About 150 customers of the Taylorsville Water Department are under a boil-water notice(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLET, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 150 customers of the Taylorsville Water Department were placed under a boil-water notice Thursday afternoon.

Unfinished repairs on a water line led to the notice.

Those affected run along Spring Street at Taylorsville High School, north to the Leaf River Veterinary Clinic at the city limits.

The boil-water order will be in effect until further notice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County

Latest News

City of Laurel fixin' to get to fixing about two straight miles of nasty, neglected road
Laurel receives grant for road projects
Wayne County authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
The ceiling above the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum was damaged in a storm on June 16.
Mount Olive’s Reynolds Museum remains closed after storm damage
Mount Olive museum damaged in storm, closed for time being