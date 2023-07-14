About 150 Taylorsville residents affected by boil-water notice
TAYLORSVILLET, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 150 customers of the Taylorsville Water Department were placed under a boil-water notice Thursday afternoon.
Unfinished repairs on a water line led to the notice.
Those affected run along Spring Street at Taylorsville High School, north to the Leaf River Veterinary Clinic at the city limits.
The boil-water order will be in effect until further notice.
