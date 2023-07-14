7/4 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!
It will be hot and humid today, with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-90s, and a heat advisory will be in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM.
Overnight look for very humid conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday has only a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
It gets even hotter next week with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
