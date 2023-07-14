7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven people were arrested in connection to a roundup operation, According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Twelfth Circuit Court Task Force, or Metro Narcotics, conducted the roundup operation of those with active warrants for selling controlled substances in Forrest County.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

*(A name or a photo of a person does not mean this person is guilty of any of the listed charges, only that this person was arrested in connection to this operation.)

Matoria Alexander- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Gilbert Barham- One count of sale of a controlled substance

Jeremy Davis- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Christopher Heard- MDOC warrant

David Lishman- One count of sale of a controlled substance (Capias)

Haylee Shows- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Paul Williams- One count of sale of a controlled substance

FCSO said some people were arrested earlier in the month. Additional arrests are pending.

The Twelfth Circuit Court Task Force is made up of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Petal Police Department, USM Police Department and the Forrest/Perry District Attorney’s Office.

