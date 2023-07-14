Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

7 people arrested in roundup operation in Forrest Co.

Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom...
Top row, L to R: Matoria Alexander, Gilbert Barham, Jeremy Davis and Christopher Heard. Bottom row, L to R: David Lishman, Haylee Shows and Paul Williams.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven people were arrested in connection to a roundup operation, According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Twelfth Circuit Court Task Force, or Metro Narcotics, conducted the roundup operation of those with active warrants for selling controlled substances in Forrest County.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

*(A name or a photo of a person does not mean this person is guilty of any of the listed charges, only that this person was arrested in connection to this operation.)

  • Matoria Alexander- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance
  • Gilbert Barham- One count of sale of a controlled substance
  • Jeremy Davis- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance
  • Christopher Heard- MDOC warrant
  • David Lishman- One count of sale of a controlled substance (Capias)
  • Haylee Shows- Two counts of sale of a controlled substance
  • Paul Williams- One count of sale of a controlled substance

FCSO said some people were arrested earlier in the month. Additional arrests are pending.

The Twelfth Circuit Court Task Force is made up of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Petal Police Department, USM Police Department and the Forrest/Perry District Attorney’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.
Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen
Economic growth coming to Lumberton
New business, economic growth coming to Lumberton
Cold-Link Logistics creating 84 jobs and investing $64 million in Jones County.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Cold-Link Logistics site in Ellisville

Latest News

Investigation opens in possible homicide in Jones County
45th annual Watermelon Festival kicks off Friday
PRCC, WCU reach housing agreement in Forrest County
One-Tank Trip: Natchez
One-Tank Trip: Natchez, ‘The River City’