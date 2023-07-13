Sumrall 2023 Football Schedule

Sumrall Bobcats

8/18: vs. Jeff Davis County- 7 p.m.

8/25: vs. South Jones- 7 p.m.

9/1: @ West Harrison- 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Seminary- 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. West Marion- 7 p.m.

9/22: @ Hattiesburg- 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Lawrence County* (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.

10/6: @ Purvis*- 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Columbia* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.

10/20: @ FCAHS*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

