Sumrall 2023 Football Schedule

Sumrall Bobcats
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sumrall Bobcats

  • 8/18: vs. Jeff Davis County- 7 p.m.
  • 8/25: vs. South Jones- 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: @ West Harrison- 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: vs. Seminary- 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: vs. West Marion- 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: @ Hattiesburg- 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. Lawrence County* (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: @ Purvis*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: vs. Columbia* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: @ FCAHS*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

