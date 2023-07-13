Sumrall 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sumrall Bobcats
- 8/18: vs. Jeff Davis County- 7 p.m.
- 8/25: vs. South Jones- 7 p.m.
- 9/1: @ West Harrison- 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Seminary- 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. West Marion- 7 p.m.
- 9/22: @ Hattiesburg- 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Lawrence County* (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.
- 10/6: @ Purvis*- 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Columbia* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
- 10/20: @ FCAHS*- 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.