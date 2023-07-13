South Central Regional Medical Center nominated for “Most Beautiful Hospital” award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center was one of 50 hospitals across the nation nominated for “Most Beautiful Hospital” award

If chosen, SCRMC will not only receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation, but also national recognition.

The contest was sponsored by Soliant Health, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies,

SCRMC said it looked forward to the competition.

“We at South Central pride ourselves in renovating our facilities so that we can, in return, provide excellent patient care to our community,” said Becky Collins, South Central Marketing vice president. “The winner will receive a donation to (its) foundation, and we have (the) South Central Health Care Foundation, so this would be a great benefit for our foundation to receive this.”

The Healthcare Foundation works to raise money to host the likes of free vaccine fairs, health fairs and wellness events. It also tries to cover the costs for individuals and families that need the extra assistance.

If you would like to vote for SCRMS, visit here.

