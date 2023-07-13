Win Stuff
Some USPS mailboxes are disappearing or unusable. Here’s why

(Photo by John Carroll/file)
(Photo by John Carroll/file)(KWTX)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a chance you could have to walk into the post office to drop off your mail instead of utilizing the long-standing mailboxes outside. Why? It’s due to crime.

You may have noticed some local United States Postal Service mailboxes are either covered or gone completely.

The mailbox at the Courthouse Road post office in Gulfport and the one outside the post office at Pass Road and Jim Money Road in Biloxi are both covered and unusable. The mailbox that was located on Faulkner Road in Biloxi is simply gone.

The USPS spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi District says these mailboxes were broken into. We’re told the boxes will either be replaced or repaired, but a decision hasn’t been made yet.

In May, USPS rolled out new crime prevention measures aimed to crack down on mail theft and enhance employee safety. They say the new measures are due to an escalation in threats and attacks on letter carriers, as well as mail fraud incidents.

“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy in a press release. “The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfil our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every Postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail.”

Among these new measures is the installation of 12,000 “high security blue collection boxes” nationwide; these boxes are meant to be installed in areas with higher security risks and make accessing contents much more difficult for criminals.

USPS says at this time, they do not know if our area will be identified for the high security blue collection boxes.

