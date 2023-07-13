Passport application delays in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More people are looking to travel outside of the country, causing delays in processing passport applications.

The surge in applications has been here in the Pine Belt as Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins says his office files nearly 30 requests every week.

Back in March, the State Department extended the routine processing times for passports from 10 to 13 weeks.

Hankins says people can pay extra for the expedited process, which takes seven to nine weeks.

But he recommends planning well in advance.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Hankins said. “And the best advice we can give people is if your passport expires in the next six months to a year, be aware.

“Even if you’re not travelling now, it may be worth coming in and renewing it, because you may be travelling sometime over the next 10 years.”

Hankins said that people should prepare for the extended processing times for the foreseeable future.

