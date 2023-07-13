A new sports plex is coming to Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The fastest-growing sport in America is coming to Lamar County.

The county broke ground Thursday on a sports complex that will contain eight, new pickleball courts and eight tennis courts.

“It benefits the community in so many ways,” Lamar County District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent said. “First of all, it gives our high schools in Lamar County a place to actually practice and play their matches. They haven’t had a home tennis match since they began tennis 30 years ago in Lamar County. So, it solves problem number one.

“Number two, it gives anyone in the community the chance to come out here and get out and get healthy.”

The $2.1 million complex, located south of Optimist Park near he Lincoln Road extension, is expected to open in November.

Not only is the new sports facility going to host tennis matches and pickleball games, but the county is hoping to see a financial benefit as the new courts draw more people to Lamar County.

“Whenever we’re out here trying to find businesses and industries to come into our area,, one of the things that they look at is the amenities that the community has before they invest billions of dollars – millions of dollars – on a building to start hiring people,” Brent said. “They want to know what kind of amenities their people can expect to have to use when they get here.”

The complex will be completed in phases. When completed, it will feature a playground, sand volleyball, a disc golf course and more.

Administrators from the City of Hattiesburg and Lamar County said they were excited to see the new facility underway.

“I think the overarching story here is that Hattiesburg has a history of going after big things and getting them,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “I think today is a reminder that when we all pool our resources, share a vision and are willing to cooperate with each other and find joined solutions, there is no limit to what this region can do.

It’s a good day for us.”

