The new social media app, ‘Threads,’ has more than 100 million users already

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sure, you may already use Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Just be aware, a new social media platform has launched

“Threads,” an app designed through Meta, is used to link to Instagram accounts, making the setup simple.

However, there are a few differences from Threads to Instagram.

One, you cannot personally message anyone.

There are also no adds.

The way Threads will be used is mainly up to the user, with some comparing it to Twitter while others compare it to Facebook.

“It comes from trial and error,” said James. P. Coll, University of Southern Mississippi chief communication officer. “You’ll see how others use it and how the community responds to it.

“So, we will see this over time. but there is some dissatisfaction over Twitter. I think that Threads is trying to fix itself as an alternative to Twitter, so we will see how that goes”

For further information on the app, visit here.

