New head of SCRMC hopes for strong partnerships with area rural hospitals

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past four years, Gregg Gibbes has run hospitals in Collins, Magee and Simpson County.

Gibbes said the addition of one more hospital to the mix should only make the medical medley stronger.

Gibbes is the new president/chief executive officer at South Central Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday that he likes the compatibility between the institutions.

“This is a new way to do healthcare, where we’ve got independent hospitals collaborating together, trying to stretch resources farther and we’ve seen it work in the past, with the three hospitals, Covington, Magee and Simpson, and I feel like it will work even better now with a fourth, larger institution, South Central, entering the mix,” Gibbes said.

Gibbes said he’s excited about a new agreement involving SCRMC and the other hospitals, which will allow him to lead all four while each operates independently.

“I’ll maintain my status as administrator in Collins, Magee and Mendenhall, maintain the same strategic planning and priorities that they have and that they feel are important, keeping them on the same trajectory that they’ve been on the last four years,” Gibbes said.

Gibbes said the new agreement is really about forming a long-term partnership that will benefit all four facilities.

“South Central has simply partnered with these smaller hospitals in a similar way where Covington had partnered with Magee and Mendenhall in the past, where we are collaborating together and sharing resources when it’s needed across the hospitals,” Gibbes said.

Gibbes was named administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital in 2016.

He also became administrator and CEO of Magee General Hospital in 2019 and Simpson General Hospital in 2020.

He took over as head of SCRMC on July 1.

Gibbes began his career in administration at SCRMC in 2010, when managed the hospital’s clinic in Sandersville.

