New business, economic growth coming to Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past year, the City of Lumberton has invested in projects and hosted events in order to improve the economy.

And soon, the city is expecting to add a new manufacturing company.

Eddie Hartwell of J & E Greenbill Solutions has plans to bring in his construction company, whose materials will help residents manage the temperature inside their homes.

While Hartwell is not a resident of Lumberton, he says the city is the perfect location for his company.

“Being an economically deprived area that I know could use some good jobs, we’re able to help the city as well as our business,” Hartwell said. “Our product, when installed and built, will save the homeowner anywhere from 50 to 70 percent on their heating and cooling costs.”

Once renovations are complete, Hartwell says he will take the next step in getting the business started as soon as possible.

