Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New business, economic growth coming to Lumberton

Company says it's coming to Lumberton
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past year, the City of Lumberton has invested in projects and hosted events in order to improve the economy.

And soon, the city is expecting to add a new manufacturing company.

Eddie Hartwell of J & E Greenbill Solutions has plans to bring in his construction company, whose materials will help residents manage the temperature inside their homes.

While Hartwell is not a resident of Lumberton, he says the city is the perfect location for his company.

“Being an economically deprived area that I know could use some good jobs, we’re able to help the city as well as our business,” Hartwell said. “Our product, when installed and built, will save the homeowner anywhere from 50 to 70 percent on their heating and cooling costs.”

Once renovations are complete, Hartwell says he will take the next step in getting the business started as soon as possible.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 on SB I-59 on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Car retrieved from watery ditch in Jones Co.

Latest News

More passport applications slowing the process
Passport application delays in the Pine Belt
'Threads' out of the gate, hot
More passport applications slowing the process
More passport applications mean longer processing period
Petal aldermen to be asked to vote on proposed housing development