MS native funds efforts to identify victims in unsolved murder cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More unidentified murder victims now have a face and name thanks to the efforts of a Mississippi native.

Carla Davis, raised in Purvis, is a philanthropist who works with law enforcement to use DNA testing to identify more than a dozen unknown murder victims.

“Solving these cases means a resolution to the families and the answers they waited so long to hear,” said Davis.

She has brought resolution to 18 Mississippi families, funding the forensic genetic testing that solved cold cases across the state. Her quest began in 1998 when her daughter’s friend was kidnapped and found murdered in Slidell, Louisiana.

“I understand firsthand what these families are going through,” said Davis. “I can not imagine 30 years, 40 years, 45 years of not knowing what happened to your loved one. The community with Loren Easterling; we were affected for three days.”

“It’s nice to have some closure,” said Crystal “Christie” Mullins. “We don’t have all the answers we want but hopefully those will come in time.”

It took 43 years for Crystal and Tammy Mullinsto to find out through Davis’s work with Rankin County Coroner David Ruth that their mother, Tanya Lea Wills Mullins, had not abandoned them but was murdered in Rankin County. The story was covered exclusively in a 3 On Your Side Special Report.

The real estate developer lives in Dubai and has contributed nearly $200,000.00 to assist law enforcement agencies with the cost of forensic testing at Othram Laboratories.

“Although I wish I could fund every case involving unidentified human remains it’s not possible. So being from Mississippi, I thought Mississippi was the best place for me to start,” said Davis.

She is now Othram’s Chief Genetic Genealogist with a team of 11 certified genealogists, former prosecutors, and attorneys working with law enforcement agencies across the country. The genealogist is now on the case of a little boy found dead in Sharkey County.

“We are trying to identify him and, you know, hopefully have answers and give his voice back,” said Davis.

According to the Lamar County native, this pilot project in Mississippi has attracted other philanthropists in Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, and California who are duplicating the process.

