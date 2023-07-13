Man convicted of murder in 2020 death of Jackson firefighter

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is convicted of murder two years after a Jackson firefighter was gunned down at a gas station.

Wednesday, a jury found Terrance Watts guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jackson firefighter, Yancey Williams.

In March 2020, Watts and Williams, who had recently learned that they were cousins, attended a gathering of firefighters in Flora, Mississippi, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said.

The two left the gathering in Williams’ vehicle and traveled to the Marathon Gas Station on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson.

While at the gas station, the two men began arguing, at which time, Watts shot Williams with a semi-automatic handgun.

Watts then fled the scene in Williams’ vehicle but was arrested the next day.

“Far too often we see senseless disputes escalate to murder,” DA Owens said following the verdict. “I hope today’s verdict and sentences send the message that no argument is worth the value of human life.”

Yancey Williams left behind a wife, a family and friends. He served as a firefighter for seven years and had recently been promoted to lieutenant.

