Lamar Co. sheriff: Teen charged with murder in shooting death of woman

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.
The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.(Pixabay)
By Trey Howard and WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Lamar County.

The Lamar County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jasmine Johnson, a resident of Hattiesburg. The next of kin has been notified.

The coroner’s office said Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 11:40 p.m. The cause of death was from an apparent gunshot wound. Her body was sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the shooting incident reportedly happened around 11 p.m. in Purvis.

The sheriff’s office said a 13-year-old male suspect has been charged with murder. A weapon was recovered.

Rigel said the suspect will be charged as an adult.

The suspect’s name and mugshot are not being released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information has been provided.

