Keep your umbrellas handy! More scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Any storms remaining should fade away after 9pm. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

You’ll need your umbrella tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. The best chance of rain will be in the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices will be as high as 109°.

Expect more of the same next week. Highs will remain into the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies.

