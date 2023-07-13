Win Stuff
The heat and pop-up storms will continue through the weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 70s.

Hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will soar into the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Heat indices will be as high as 109°.

Expect more of the same next week. Highs will remain into the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

