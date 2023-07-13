Hattiesburg Zoo implements permanent ‘sustainability station’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In an effort to further one of the tenets of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s mission of conservation, the Zoo has implemented a permanent sustainability station located inside its gift shop.

The sustainability station is the latest step the Hattiesburg Zoo is taking toward a greener future.

“By giving the public the chance to participate in conservation actions, we are showing them that everyone can make a difference,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife. “What might seem like small actions, actually compounds into so much over time as more and more people participate.”

For the past several years, the zoo has accepted Mardi Gras beads and electronics including cell phones and laptops during set periods of time.

The sustainability stations are permanent fixtures at the zoo now and allow year-round recycling.

In addition to electronics and Mardi Gras beads, the zoo will be accepting flip-flops in either new or used condition.

“In South Mississippi, flip-flops are a commonly worn shoe choice,” Cumpton said. “We are hoping at the end of flip-flop season people will donate their used shoes to us rather than clogging a landfill with this recyclable item.”

The sustainability station was placed inside the zoo’s gift shop to make it easier for people wanting to make donations and drop off recyclable items. Access to the gift shop can be made without entering the zoo, and is open during the same days and times the zoo is open to the public.

The Hattiesburg Zoo will continue to support the NOLA ARC with the collected Mardi Gras beads and partner with Eco-Cell for our electronic recycling.

