Hattiesburg councilwoman expresses concern over youth violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Councilwoman said she hopes she and her council members can start brainstorming on ways to keep kids from going down a path of crime.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Debra Delgado addressed the issue at the last Hattiesburg City Council meeting.

While Delgado said she’s hoping to start a conversation, no plans are in the works right now,

However, she said she was confident that she and her colleagues can come up with more programs to keep kids busy in a good way.

“If children don’t have what they need and the guidance they need, then we have some responsibility to make resources available in the community,” Delgado said. “If we have activities, or healthy activities that young people can engage in, over time, that can certainly direct them away from a life of crime.”

