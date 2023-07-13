Forrest General Hospital Ambassador Program celebrates 5 years

News Release from Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you have been to the Forrest General Hospital, you might have noticed a college-age student in a green blazer at the entrance welcoming you into the front lobby.

This person was a participant in the Forrest General’s Ambassador Program. They also deliver mail and floral bouquets to patient rooms, escort visitors and families to their requested designations and more.

This year, the program is celebrating five years of service to patients, guests, family and friends as well as those who have made the program a success.

For several semesters, Lindsey Patterson sported a green blazer. Now, you’ll find Patterson, a registered nurse, wearing galaxy blue scrubs in the Forrest General Emergency Department.

Patterson, a 2022 graduate of Jones College with an associate’s degree in nursing, said her time as an ambassador prepared her for the road ahead and gave her a behind-the-scenes look at what her future might hold.

“I’m really shy and found it difficult to talk to people, but in the ambassador position, you are the face of the hospital, so I had to talk to people,” Patterson said. “It helped me come out of my shell and helped me when I got into nursing school because I was more comfortable going into rooms and talking with people.”

Patterson has had a love for the hospital ER for as long as she can remember. Her grandmother started ASAP Ambulance Service where her mom was a dispatcher and her dad was an EMT.

“I thought it was really cool,” Patterson said. “I loved everything about the ER and knew this is where I wanted to be.”

At Forrest General, she was one of the few who participated in the Ambassador ER Care Partner Program.

Patterson said students were assigned different tasks in the ER such as stocking the trauma bays, making sure proper equipment was in each room, putting out fresh linens and talking with patients who had concerns.

In 2022, Patterson graduated nursing school with Alpha Delta Nu honors, 1 out of 6 in her cohort, and a 99% probability of passing the NCLEX the first time.

“Being an ER nurse is kind of what I expected, but not really,” Patterson said. “Before, I was an ER Tech. I thought I knew what nurses did, but I did not. They do a lot more and have a lot of weight on their shoulders, I love being an ER nurse. It’s very fulfilling.”

Patterson urges other college-age students to apply for the ambassador program.

“Regardless of your path, volunteer hours look good on a resume and a college application,” Patterson said. “In fact, I got a scholarship because of my volunteer service. The ambassador program is a positive experience.

It rounds you out as a person, and communication is very marketable in any job, especially if you want to go to med school, nursing school or other medical fields. It’s a good stepping stone.”

“The Ambassador Services program helps students interact with the community, practice their customer service skills, and also gain experience in the hospital setting,” said Vicky Buxton, Forrest General’s volunteer & guest services director.

It’s important and makes a strong impact on students to boost the patient experience by enhancing the ‘We CARE’ values we have at Forrest General.”

Former ambassador Kevin Wilson realized that being part of the hospital’s program was more than just hours to add to his resume. As part of the ER Care Partner program, Wilson walked in to check on a patient and found the patient wanted to talk.

“We talked and talked, and I learned he was dealing with a variety of issues,” said Wilson. “Initially, I joined the program just to build hours, but it wasn’t until I encountered this patient that many things about why I was participating in this program began to change. From then on, it really changed my whole perspective, not just volunteering here with the program, but what it really meant for me to become a physician.”

While being of service to others, Camryn Harris, a pre-med major from Brandon, wanted to obtain more experience in the medical field as well as get a feel for being in a hospital setting in the hopes of one day pursuing a career in psychiatry.

Harris said an important part of the job is being a friendly face for everyone in the hospital but also providing support for patients who don’t have family or friends who can visit.

Sarah Mitchell said while getting exposure to different fields of work, being an ambassador provided her with a good opportunity for networking within the hospital, as well as job shadowing.

“Students rotate through each of these programs which provide them with direct contact and interaction with patients, visitors, families and staff,” Buxton said.

Ambassadors, who are 18 years of age or older, have the opportunity to earn community service hours in their various roles at the hospital. Students are selected through application, resume, references, and an interview process.

“This program, which has limited acceptance, provides students in pursuit of medical and healthcare careers an opportunity to serve their medical community with important, non-clinical responsibilities,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “Not only does the program allow students to gain community service hours, it places them in a position for clinical and patient exposure, and provides them with an avenue by which knowledge of the medical culture can be learned and skill sets sharpened.”

For more information about becoming an Ambassador, visit www.Forresthealth.org/ambassadors.

