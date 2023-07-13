Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen

A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.
A kitchen fire caused 'significant' damage to a home in Ellisville Wednesday.(Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A grease fire in the kitchen of an Ellisville home caused significant damage before firefighters were able to get the Wednesday afternoon blaze under control.

Multiple Jones County Volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire about 3:30 pm Wednesday at 297 Jordan Loop Road, Ellisville.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant damage.

Fire already had breached the roof above the kitchen area of the single-story, brick home as the first firefighters arrived.

Homeowner Howell Beech said the incident began as a grease fire in the kitchen.

Jones County VFDs responding included Southwest, South Jones, Ovett, Powers, Glade and Johnson, as well as Ellisville Fire Department. JCSO also responded to the scene.

Multiple Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire about 3:30 pm today at 297 Jordan Loop Road in Ellisville. Upon arrival of the first fire apparatus to the scene, fire had already breached the roof above the kitchen area of the single story brick home.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County

Latest News

A Hattiesburg councilwoman wants to curtail youth violence in the city.
Hattiesburg councilwoman expresses concern over youth violence
Gregg Gibbes (left) is the new president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center.
New head of SCRMC hopes for strong partnerships with area rural hospitals
Another communications app, "Threads," has been llaunched
The new social media app, ‘Threads,’ has more than 100 million users already
Vitalant and the Covington County Sheriff's Department host a second annual blood drive...
Covington County sheriff hosts 2nd annual blood drive