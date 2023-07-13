Ellisville home suffers significant damage after grease fire spreads from kitchen

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A grease fire in the kitchen of an Ellisville home caused significant damage before firefighters were able to get the Wednesday afternoon blaze under control.

Multiple Jones County Volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire about 3:30 pm Wednesday at 297 Jordan Loop Road, Ellisville.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant damage.

Fire already had breached the roof above the kitchen area of the single-story, brick home as the first firefighters arrived.

Homeowner Howell Beech said the incident began as a grease fire in the kitchen.

Jones County VFDs responding included Southwest, South Jones, Ovett, Powers, Glade and Johnson, as well as Ellisville Fire Department. JCSO also responded to the scene.

Multiple Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire about 3:30 pm today at 297 Jordan Loop Road in Ellisville. Upon arrival of the first fire apparatus to the scene, fire had already breached the roof above the kitchen area of the single story brick home.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.