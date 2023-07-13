Covington County sheriff hosts 2nd annual blood drive

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department did its part to help boost the local blood supply.

Wednesday, CCSD partnered with Vitalant to host its second annual blood drive at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex.

Sheriff Darrell Perkins, several deputies and other department staff were among those who donated.

Twenty people gave blood.

“Last year, we did the same thing and we decided to do it again just because there is a need in our state,” Perkins said. “There are a lot more car wrecks, people are traveling, going on vacations and there is definitely a need.”

You can help WDAM 7 and Vitalant increase the blood supply by taking part in our annual “Blood Bowl” next week.

The event takes place in 10 cities across the Pine Belt from July 17 through July 21.

“7 On Your Side” will broadcast live from many of the “Blood Bowl” locations throughout the week.

