Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Cold-Link Logistics sit in Ellisville

Cold-Link Logistics creating 84 jobs and investing $64 million in Jones County.
Cold-Link Logistics creating 84 jobs and investing $64 million in Jones County.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cold-Link Logistics hosted a ceremony for their new Jones County cold storage and transportation hub.

The project represents a $64 million corporate investment that will create 84 new jobs.

Cold-Link Logistics, a rapidly growing privately held company based in the southeast U.S. that specializes in cold storage warehousing, is partnering with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to provide integrated warehousing and transportation services to local and regional food processors and distributors.

“Cold-Link Logistics’ new facility in Jones County will bring good-paying jobs and new opportunities for Mississippians,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Their partnership with the Mississippi company Whitestone Transportation will strengthen our state’s supply chain and provide enhanced speed to market for food processors and distributors. This most recent development win is another sterling example of the fact that Mississippi is open for business and committed to providing an economic environment focused on long-term success.”

The company is set to build a 200,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse and transportation hub on a 65-acre site near Ellisville with site work to begin this year.

-
-(Economic Development Authority of Jones County)

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure needs.

“MDA applauds Cold-Link Logistics for deciding to locate its warehousing operations in Mississippi and for creating 84 new job opportunities for the area’s workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Projects like this are vital to the economic well-being of our local communities and the state as a whole. We thank everyone who had a role in bringing Cold-Link Logistics and its partnership with Whitestone Transportation to our state.”

The city of Ellisville and Jones County also will assist with the project.

The addition of cold storage warehousing will add to the food processing industry’s capabilities in the area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Bond still denied for murder suspect in Howard Industries shooting

Latest News

More passport applications slowing the process
More passport applications mean longer processing period
Petal aldermen to be asked to vote on proposed housing development
Economic growth coming to Lumberton
Company says it's coming to Lumberton
Gregg Gibbes (left) is the new president and CEO of South Central Regional Medical Center.
New head of SCRMC hopes for strong partnerships with area rural hospitals