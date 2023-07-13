Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

The Choctaw Indian Fair is underway

The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair begins with opening ceremonies Wednesday.
The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair begins with opening ceremonies Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair is officially underway as the opening ceremonies were held Wednesday evening.

Each July, the Choctaw people gather to celebrate their heritage and share their culture with all who attend the fair. This year’s theme is: “The Choctaw spirit lives on.”

Fairgoers will experience social dancing, tribal arts, crafts, Choctaw food, and stickball. Plus a new Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned. The fair also offers carnival rides and games along with musical acts each night.

News 11 talked to one fairgoer who is visiting all the way from Oklahoma.

“It’s awesome. It just shows that Choctaw people are proud of their heritage and they like to keep that going. To have this fair every year and to have the festivities and have people come in is really nice. It just shows their presence here in the community. I’m looking to see Tuskahoma take the championship for the women’s division,” said fairgoer, James Rolland.

“I’m looking forward to the men’s championship game. I think that’s going to be a good game. I think the beadwork and the language are so important to us as Choctaws,” said Vendor, Chanele Bel.

The Choctaw Indian Fair runs through Saturday, July 15.

You can visit https://www.choctawindianfair.com for a full list of events taking place each day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
-
Powerball jackpot increases up to $750 million

Latest News

More passport applications slowing the process
Passport application delays in the Pine Belt
'Threads' out of the gate, hot
More passport applications slowing the process
More passport applications mean longer processing period
Economic growth coming to Lumberton
New business, economic growth coming to Lumberton
Petal aldermen to be asked to vote on proposed housing development