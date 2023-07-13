Win Stuff
Bond still denied for murder suspect in Howard Industries shooting

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the victim, Dale Thornton, died due to his injuries.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An accused murder suspect is still being held without bond following a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Jones County.

The hearing for 20-year-old Keith Hinton was held around 9 a.m. in the Youth Court Building in front of Jones County Court Judge Wayne Thompson.

According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the judge denied Keith Hinton’s defense counsel’s requests to dismiss the charge and to reinstate bond.

Hinton originally was charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder on May 5, and had had bond set at $750,000. He later bonded out.

The suspect’s charges were upgraded into a charge of murder following the death of the shooting victim, 57-year-old Dale Thornton.

Thompson denied Hinton’s bond during his appearance in court on this murder charge.

Hinton is still being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center, according to the Jones County inmate roster.

For more information about the case, click HERE.

