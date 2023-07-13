Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 on SB I-59 on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Car retrieved from watery ditch in Jones Co.

Latest News

FILE - A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a...
Lawsuit by Buffalo supermarket shooting victims blames tech giants for fueling gunman’s racism
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $875 million after no winner Wednesday
Powerball drawing set for Wednesday night
Saenger Theater to resume tours
Covington County Sheriff's Office holds blood drive