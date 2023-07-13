Win Stuff
7/13 - Rex’s Thursday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7 First Alert Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at the forecast for a hot, humid weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Look for another day of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s.

Overnight you can expect mostly cloudy and humid weather, with lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into Friday, look for highs in the lower 90s, with a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday is looking hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Sunday looks rather wet, with a good chance of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s, and lows will be in the 70s.

