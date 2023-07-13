7/13 - Rex’s Thursday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Look for another day of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s.

Overnight you can expect mostly cloudy and humid weather, with lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into Friday, look for highs in the lower 90s, with a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday is looking hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Sunday looks rather wet, with a good chance of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s, and lows will be in the 70s.

