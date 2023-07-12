Sumrall Main Street Association looks for new director

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Main Street Association is looking for its next director.

The position became available at the beginning of June, and with plans for future projects already in the works, the association is looking for someone that will continue its vision for Sumrall.

Recently, the group has been recognized by the state association for its efforts in the community. Board member Hope Stokes said the new director should be in tune with the town and its needs.

“An effective person that can communicate; a self-starter,” said Stokes. “They are able to work with the people in the community. Somone that is skilled in one-on-one communication, has a great sense of design, and is capable of fitting into the community.”

The association hopes to have a candidate for the board of aldermen by the end of next week.

