South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women’s Amateur

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Emma Smithers was down one stroke through 16 holes.

But a strong finish forced sudden death at the Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship, eventually reaching a third playoff hole.

“To be really honest, by the time we got to the third I just was golfed out,” said Smithers, a senior at Loyola University New Orleans. “I kinda told myself, I don’t really wanna play much more golf after this. If I’m going to win, I need to go ahead and win now.”

She did just that. Smithers reached the green in two on the par 5 at the Ellendale Country Club, finishing birdie to clinch her first amateur title.

“Before I went I didn’t really have any expectations to win,” said Smithers, who became the first Loyola golfer to win the Louisiana Amateur. “I just was there to play and to hang out with my friends that are on the team with me because we don’t really get to do much of that in the summer. But it ended up being super cool. It was Father’s Day weekend and my dad was there, which was awesome.”

Smithers’ dad Brent introduced her to the game of golf, the two playing many rounds together at the Laurel Country Club.

But it wasn’t until Smithers got to South Jones High School where she really honed in on her craft, eventually winning a state championship on the very course she grew up on.

“I played every other sport growing up except for golf,” Smithers said. “Whenever I was around 13 or so I decided that I wanted to pick it up. He’s coached me since then, he’s an awesome coach. We’ll be sitting around the house and it’ll be like 9:30 and he’s like Emma, I just thought of something. I just came to this realization. We need to try this tomorrow, I think this will be good. And most of the time it works.”

The free advice has been working as of late.

Smithers hopes to add to her trophy case in a couple weeks when she tees off at the Mississippi Women’s Amateur on July 25 at the Windance Country Club in Gulfport.

“It’s such a really cool opportunity to have a chance to win both,” Smithers said. “I’m excited to get to go and play with some of my friends and if I play well that’s awesome. If I don’t then that’s okay too. It’s still a great experience any way you spin it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.