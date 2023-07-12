Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women’s Amateur

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Emma Smithers was down one stroke through 16 holes.

But a strong finish forced sudden death at the Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship, eventually reaching a third playoff hole.

“To be really honest, by the time we got to the third I just was golfed out,” said Smithers, a senior at Loyola University New Orleans. “I kinda told myself, I don’t really wanna play much more golf after this. If I’m going to win, I need to go ahead and win now.”

She did just that. Smithers reached the green in two on the par 5 at the Ellendale Country Club, finishing birdie to clinch her first amateur title.

“Before I went I didn’t really have any expectations to win,” said Smithers, who became the first Loyola golfer to win the Louisiana Amateur. “I just was there to play and to hang out with my friends that are on the team with me because we don’t really get to do much of that in the summer. But it ended up being super cool. It was Father’s Day weekend and my dad was there, which was awesome.”

Smithers’ dad Brent introduced her to the game of golf, the two playing many rounds together at the Laurel Country Club.

But it wasn’t until Smithers got to South Jones High School where she really honed in on her craft, eventually winning a state championship on the very course she grew up on.

“I played every other sport growing up except for golf,” Smithers said. “Whenever I was around 13 or so I decided that I wanted to pick it up. He’s coached me since then, he’s an awesome coach. We’ll be sitting around the house and it’ll be like 9:30 and he’s like Emma, I just thought of something. I just came to this realization. We need to try this tomorrow, I think this will be good. And most of the time it works.”

The free advice has been working as of late.

Smithers hopes to add to her trophy case in a couple weeks when she tees off at the Mississippi Women’s Amateur on July 25 at the Windance Country Club in Gulfport.

“It’s such a really cool opportunity to have a chance to win both,” Smithers said. “I’m excited to get to go and play with some of my friends and if I play well that’s awesome. If I don’t then that’s okay too. It’s still a great experience any way you spin it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls

Latest News

Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women's Amateur
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Chris Beard shares coaching strategies at the MAC Multi-Sports...
Ladner, Beard kick off MAC Multi-Sports Clinic week
Justin Storm was taken with the 203rd pick of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins
Justin Storm thankful for opportunity to play professional baseball
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack