Petal School District prepares for new school year

In less than two weeks, students in the Petal School District will be returning to their classrooms.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In less than two weeks, students in the Petal School District will be returning to their classrooms.

With the new year comes a few changes, starting with more space for the district’s growing student population.

According to the district’s website, there’s been a 7% increase in students over the last five years.

To accommodate this increase, the district has used several alternatives, including a bond referendum passed in May and a 10-room expansion on its primary school, which is expected to be complete by October.

“So, we decided to add those ten new classrooms and those ten bathrooms within those classrooms that’ll house some of our Pre-K, some of our activities,” said Superintendent Dr. Matthew Dillon. “And we will be making that transition as soon as we get the keys to that building.”

Dillon said with the new scenery comes new Chromebooks for middle and high schoolers, an effort he said will ensure that students are safe while using the Internet.

“We have made some changes where you can’t bring your own device anymore in an effort to make sure that we have a safe environment when it comes to using the Internet,” Dillon said. “We want to make sure that our students our devices so that we can manage that very closely.”

For those looking for a new job, the district is still on the hunt for bus drivers.

“They can reach us at Central Office or reach us out at the Bus Barn if there’s anyone who has an interest,” Dillon said. “We’ll help them get their CDL. We’ll help them walk through that process.”

Students in grades K through six with last names ending in A through L will start school on Friday, July 21, as well as seventh graders at Petal Middle School and freshmen at Petal High School.

Wednesday, July 12, is the last day to register new students.

