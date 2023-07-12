Win Stuff
Needham Jones Bootcamp underway at the African American Military History Museum

American Military History Museum
American Military History Museum(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Needham Jones Bootcamp is underway at the African American Military History Museum.

The camp was held this week from Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will also be held next Monday and Tuesday during the same time.

The program is designed to teach young men, ages 12 – 15, techniques, skills and tips to help them better navigate and be successful during the upcoming school year and in their lives.

The camp includes lectures, discussions and interactive activities in the areas of communication, confidence, citizenship, team building, career exploration and health/wellness.

This year’s camp has full participation. It was led this week by MSG David Brooks.

Next week, the camp will be led by MSG Torrance Green.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

  • July 17 - Campers will be doing a walking tour of downtown to include the fire station, the Vernon Dahmer statute, Veterans Memorial Park and Nelson Haskins restaurants. It will end with lunch at Blu Jazz Cafe.
  • July 18 - Campers will be reviewing and discussing the six principles and lessons from the Tuskegee Airmen.

For more information, you can call 601-450-1942 or visit hattiesburguso.com.

