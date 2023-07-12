Miss Hospitality contestants give back to Hattiesburg community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Contestants in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition took a tour of Hattiesburg, completing various community service projects along the way.

The group started the tour by packing bags of beans for local families in need, later stopping by the African American Military Museum to write thank you letters to soldiers.

After leaving the museum, the group ended the day at Forrest General, where they created bags for patients at the hospital’s cancer center.

Taylor Garretson, representing Leakesville, said the experience was humbling.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience, to say the least,” said Garretson. “I have learned a lot. I’ve got to see all the ways that I can give back to the community here in Hattiesburg, as well as learn how I can go home and give back to those in my community.”

Starting Friday, the contestants will take their talents to the stage before the next Miss Hospitality is crowned Saturday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.