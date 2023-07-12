Library hosts movie day for the end of the summer

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library is wrapping up its summer reading program.

On Tuesday kids got the chance to watch a movie classic, Flubber starring Robin Williams.

The library wanted to give the community a day to relax, have fun and stay cool indoors.

“We just want to bring the community in as a way of the library bring where they can come to be safe, and be who they want to be, and have fun activities to do anytime during the day,” said Ethan Glenn, library assistant.

The library still has a few last events for the summer, which can be found on its website.

