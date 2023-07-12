Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Library hosts movie day for the end of the summer

The Laurel-Jones County Library System
The Laurel-Jones County Library System(Source: WDAM)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library is wrapping up its summer reading program.

On Tuesday kids got the chance to watch a movie classic, Flubber starring Robin Williams.

The library wanted to give the community a day to relax, have fun and stay cool indoors.

“We just want to bring the community in as a way of the library bring where they can come to be safe, and be who they want to be, and have fun activities to do anytime during the day,” said Ethan Glenn, library assistant.

The library still has a few last events for the summer, which can be found on its website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls

Latest News

Petal students will return on July 21.
Petal School District prepares for new school year
-
Downtown Hattiesburg Association facade improvement grant
Downtown Hattiesburg Association facade grant
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community