Ladner, Beard kick off MAC Multi-Sports Clinic week

The coaches spoke Tuesday, at Tougaloo College, as part of the event
By Reeves Fisackerly
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches Jimmy Wilder Multi-Sports Clinic kicked off Tuesday. As part of the event, Ole Miss head basketball coach Chris Beard and Southern Miss head basketball coach Jay Ladner were at Tougaloo College speaking to Mississippi basketball coaches.

Beard, who is entering his first season as the Rebels head coach, previously coached at Texas, Texas Tech, and Little Rock-Arkansas. He spent time in Mississippi when he was younger and has recruited players in the state at past jobs.

“Mississippi’s a great place to have a job for many reasons, but one of those reasons is the players good enough in our state to bring into our program,” Beard said.

The two decorated coaches gave their insights to the coaches in attendance as a way of further developing the talent in the state. The hope is that athletes will develop at the lower levels and eventually move on to the higher level programs in the state.

“The stronger that our high school programs are, our high school coaches, of course the players, the better taught that they are, the better it is for us at USM, it’s a direct correlation,” Ladner said.

The Multi-Sports Clinic continues Wednesday. Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed, JSU football coach TC Taylor, and Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett will headline Wednesday’s events.

For a full schedule of the clinic, click here.

