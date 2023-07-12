Justin Storm thankful for opportunity to play professional baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the 203rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins drafted Southern Miss left-handed pitcher, and Madison Central graduate, Justin Storm.

Storm was surrounded by friends and family when he received the news that he was going to be drafted.

“I think after the Marlins selected me, it was a time where I could take a breath, finally, you know, relax and enjoy it. But, it was definitely a nervous time for me,” he said.

Storm’s high school coach, Patrick Robey, was not surprised that he was taken in the draft.

“Justin just does things right, and it’s no surprise,” Robey said. “Justin just has the make-up, he has the intangibles, he has the work ethic, he has the parents at home that instilled the things that are very important.”

Storm was one of four Golden Eagles taken in the draft, along with Tanner Hall, Dustin Dickerson, and Matthew Etzel, and was one of two players from the Metro taken in the draft, including Germantown graduate and former Auburn Tiger Bryson Ware.

“I’m thankful, first and foremost, to God for putting me in this position to be able to play this game, and to be able to play at the next level,” Storm said. “Not a lot of people get that opportunity, and I don’t take it lightly. I’m very grateful and excited for it.”

As a junior, Storm appeared in 29 games for the Golden Eagles. He had a 2.36 ERA, with 72 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched, and led the team with eight saves.

Storm plans to enter the Marlins farm system, but doesn’t know what his timeline is. However, Robey has no doubt that he will have a great career.

“I think they know he’s got a high ceiling, I think they know Justin’s a guy who has a ton of innings available,” he said. “He’s that guy you look for, he’s big, he’s durable, and he’s not been overused. So, I think he’s got the makings of a lengthy professional career.”

