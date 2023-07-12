Jones National Headquarters set to create positive economic impact in Midtown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones Headquarters in Midtown Hattiesburg celebrated with their official topping-off ceremony on Tuesday, July 11.

The company is working towards completing its 80,000-square-foot, 3-story building for its national headquarters.

According to Jones Capital CEO Jonathan Jones, this will bring as many as 300 jobs to the area.

“One of our primary desires for building the office here is to be close to the university. We hope to stimulate growth and more activity in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the Pine Belt by locating our headquarters here,” said Jonathan Jones, Jones Capital CEO. “We also hope to give USM graduates and interns a place to go and not be forced to leave Mississippi.”

Jones is comprised of 7 different companies that are all based in the area. All of the lower 48 states will be served from this new headquarters.

Area Development Partnership leaders said a building this size will have a positive impact on the surrounding community.

“The impact of this project on the entire community, not just Midtown really can’t be overstated,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president.”To have a facility of this quality and this size employing this many people in the heart of our community is just transformational.”

Jackson said businesses like this reflect the original plan for Midtown.

“This really goes back a decade or more, with the Midtown in Motion Master Plan and community leaders coming together at that time and kind of putting a vision in front of everyone one of what we wanted collectively for this area to look like,” Jackson said. “So, today’s celebration is really the fruit of all of that labor from a long time ago.”

