Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 250 customers in the J.P. Utility District in Jones County are under a precautionary boil water notice, the utility company announced Wednesday.

The notice involves customers on Pecan Grove Road, Tuckers Crossing Road, Luther Hill Road and Currie Road and all roads adjoining that have been or are without water or low pressure on Wednesday.

Officials expect the boil water advisory to remain in effect until at least Friday morning.

The utility company said precautionary action was necessary because the system lost pressure. When a water distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the system.

Public health officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated until tests of the water prove otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored, water system officials will begin collecting samples for testing.

When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any water to be consumed.

