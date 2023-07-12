Cyrus Ben sworn in for 2nd term as Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Cyrus Ben was sworn in for his second term as chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Cyrus is the fifth democratically elected chief of the tribe.

“I had 5 principals. Respect, fairness, and equality. Accountability, efficiency, appreciation, and support. I hope that you see through all those principles of how I worked, we worked. Because it is we. Many of us ride in vehicles. It’s not one mechanism that makes that vehicle move. There are many moving parts,” said Chief Ben.

The ceremony included shared traditions of the Choctaw people with drums played to escort Chief Ben to the stage, flags representing all 8 communities, and sharing their language with all who attended. Chief Ben spoke about the stories made within the communities and how far the Choctaw people come.

“Putting in safety shelters in each of our communities to protect our people. Fixing the roads that take us to our destinations each and every day. Increasing homes available so we don’t face the challenges the pandemic exposed. Then for many years here we are nearly 60 years from when a high school and middle school campus was built in Choctaw Central,” said Chief Ben.

Chief Ben said he’s grateful for his family, council members, and the community as he continues leading the tribe in a positive direction.

“There are so many things that go into providing for the welfare of our people but I rest to assure you, we as leadership, In the office of the tribal chief, I will work tirelessly as I have for four years. I look forward to four more years that we will work for you the people,” said Chief Ben.

