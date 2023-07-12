Commission gives thumbs up to Petal development

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Leaders in the City of Petal are sharing more details about a proposed development that would add close to 100 homes.

Tuesday night, the Petal Planning Commission voted to recommend granting approval for a planned unit development or PUD.

“It basically allows them to do single-family homes and something like a town home, so you are starting to talk about two different zoning areas, R1, R2,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “So, this allows them the flexibility to come in and do that.”

The Petal Board of Alderman are expected to vote on the planning commission’s recommendation next Tuesday.

If approved, the development called Magnolia Trails Community Subdivision, would be built off Corinth Road in the Three-Mile Cutoff area.

Ducker said homes would be sold and that plans call for a homeowner’s association.

“These should be some more expensive-type houses,” Ducker said. “There will have a community area, swimming pool, things of that nature, so it will be a really, in my mind, just looking at the pictures and the concept of it, would be a great place if someone wanted to retire.”

With additional housing, the potential impact to the school district could be felt. Voters recently agreed to a bond referendum for the construction of a new elementary school campus and other facilities to accommodate additional students.

“We talked when the bond was being pitched to be voted on is that this is one of the potentials,” Ducker said. “That we are on the radar for growth and we are having growth anyway. But we always knew there was some big projects that were out there and we are hearing about other things that are going on, so we’ve got to be ready for those things.”

While the developer will be responsible for roads and sewer in the neighborhood, the city may have to consider adding an outlet road to avoid traffic backups in congested areas like Carterville Road.

“Some of the strain that a development like this could cause would be going down Corinth Road,” Ducker said. “Maybe there’s road widening, maybe there (are) turn lanes, maybe there (are) things of that considerations. Maybe we see a few more stop signs in areas that we did not in the past.”

WDAM asked who would pay for those additions, if needed.

“That stuff would be on our side,” Ducker said. “. For instance, the sewer upgrades and stuff outside the development, basically, the city comes in and does those things.

“But we really want to make sure it is something built for the next 25 to 50 years as opposed to just saying that solves my problem today.”

City leaders said they believe recent sewer project improvements near Dawson Cutoff and Stewart Drive will help.

If there are any variances or exceptions from the developer’s plan, the developer would need to come back to the board for approval.

Construction could begin late this year if city leaders give the green light.

“If everything went just right, you could see a shovel hit the ground by the back end of this year, first of next year.” Ducker said. “Once again, if everything went right, you could have somebody living in these homes this time next year, or maybe some time in the fall.”.

Ducker said he believes the additional homes would bring more growth and opportunities to the Friendly City.

“What you really like about it is it’s rooftops, so you’ve got property tax, you’ve got folks, when I want to open up a retail business, they can look at this and say I’ve got X number of people to shoot at,” Ducker said. “So, that is a big thing.”

The Petal Board of Alderman are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on July 18 at City Hall.

