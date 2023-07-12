Collins police offer tips to stop porch pirates

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Amazon Prime Days are here.

While it is a great time for a big deal, it can also be an opportune time for porch pirates to rip you off.

Law enforcement officers say there are ways to keep your retail deliveries from being stolen from your home.

“Track your packages,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. “You might want to tell a neighbor you have a package arriving, kind of give them a heads up it’s coming; also, package lockers, you might want to find a hiding place, instruct Amazon or whoever you are ordering from to place it in a designated area so people can’t see it from the road or see it when they drive up in your driveway. Also, you might want to require a signature when it’s delivered.”

Ponder also said you could have your package sent to where you work, rather than your home.

Amazon Prime Days run through July 12.

