Car retrieved from watery ditch in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car was retrieved from a water run-off ditch in Jones County on Sunday.

The Laurel Police Department said it received a call that a vehicle was found off the roadway on the southbound side of Interstate 59 on Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 around 6 p.m. and found a white Mercedes-Benz submerged in the water and barely visible.

Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said that members of the Jones County Volunteer Dive Team helped secure a cable from a wrecker truck to the car and assisted in getting it back on the roadway.

Brooks said divers also searched the area around the car for any possible bodies. No bodies were found.

The Laurel Fire Department also responded to the scene.

LPD said the car was reportedly stolen out of Perry County.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.