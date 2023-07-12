Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Car retrieved from watery ditch in Jones Co.

Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 on SB I-59 on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 on SB I-59 on Sunday around 6 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car was retrieved from a water run-off ditch in Jones County on Sunday.

The Laurel Police Department said it received a call that a vehicle was found off the roadway on the southbound side of Interstate 59 on Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 around 6 p.m. and found a white Mercedes-Benz submerged in the water and barely visible.

Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said that members of the Jones County Volunteer Dive Team helped secure a cable from a wrecker truck to the car and assisted in getting it back on the roadway.

Brooks said divers also searched the area around the car for any possible bodies. No bodies were found.

The Laurel Fire Department also responded to the scene.

LPD said the car was reportedly stolen out of Perry County.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls

Latest News

Petal students will return on July 21.
Petal School District prepares for new school year
The Laurel-Jones County Library System
Library hosts movie day for the end of the summer
Jones National Headquarters set to create positive economic impact in Midtown
Jones National Headquarters set to create positive economic impact in Midtown
-
Downtown Hattiesburg Association facade improvement grant