7/12 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7 First Alert Meteorologist Rex Thompson gives a preview of the weather for the rest of the week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It is going to be hot and humid in the Pine Belt today. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. We also have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.

Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies and very humid weather with lows in the mid-70s.

It will be warming up as we head into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid-70s. There will also be a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.

