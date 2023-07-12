Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

6 Pine Belt-area students earn NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarships

Six Pine Belt-area students at the University of Southern Mississippi were awarded scholarships...
Six Pine Belt-area students at the University of Southern Mississippi were awarded scholarships sponsored by NASA.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six University of Southern Mississippi students from the Pine Belt area were awarded scholarships sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and promoting STEM disciplines .

The sextet were among 25 USM students awarded scholarships through the state-wide NASA-Mississippi Space Grant Consortium program.

Scholarships ranged from $200 to $1,000.

The 2023-2024 NASA-Mississippi Space Grant scholarship recipients from the Pine Belt-area included:

  • A’Lea Rogers, forensics (chemistry/biochemistry), Buckatunna
  • Alkendria McNair, information technology, Collins
  • Joseph Larry Byrd, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg
  • David Enrique Garcia, polymer science & engineering, Hattiesburg
  • Amari Harmon, polymer science & engineering, Poplarville
  • Ranni Leigh Middleton, polymer science & engineering, Raleigh.

The program was created to support students, especially those devoted to science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The program also was designed to encourage and motivate student performance and to raise awareness of NASA employment and research opportunities.

David Cochran, who coordinates the consortium on campus, said a program that not only provides student funding but the opportunity to gain experience with NASA is a boon for USM.

“It is gratifying to be part of a statewide initiative that provides much-needed funding to students and promotes participation across the University in some of the many opportunities available through NASA,” said Cochran, Research and Graduate Education associate dean in the College of Arts and Science

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning drive-by in Waynesboro, authorities say
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
Officials responded to the area south of Exit 95 on SB I-59 on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Car retrieved from watery ditch in Jones Co.

Latest News

American Military History Museum
Needham Jones Bootcamp underway at the African American Military History Museum
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
-
Powerball jackpot increases up to $750 million
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning drive-by in Waynesboro, authorities say