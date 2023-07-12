Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

17 players with Mississippi ties drafted in 2023 MLB Draft

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seventeen baseball players representing Mississippi heard their names called during the 2023 MLB draft this week.

Fifteen of the college and high school student-athletes represented schools from the Magnolia State, heralded as arguably the best baseball state in the country.

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was the lone representative of Mississippi selected in the first round, who was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the 15th overall pick. He will join former Rebels Tim Elko, Lance Lynn, and Calvin Harris as a part of the White Sox organization.

2023 Ferris Trophy winner and Rebels teammate Kemp Alderman was selected in the second round (47th pick) by the Miami Marlins.

Mississippi State’s Colton Ledbetter was drafted in the second round as well with the 55th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays while 2022 Ferris Trophy winner and 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall was the first Southern Miss talent selected in the fourth round (114th pick) by the Minnesota Twins.

USM had four players drafted in the first 10 rounds for the first time in program history following another historic season in Scott Berry’s last year in charge.

Below is a full list of all twenty-two players selected in the MLB draft:

  • Jacob Gonzalez - Ole Miss; Round 1, Pick 15; Chicago White Sox
  • Kemp Alderman - Ole Miss; Round 2, Pick 47; Miami Marlins
  • Colton Ledbetter - MSU; Round 2, Pick 55; Tampa Bay Rays
  • Tanner Hall - USM; Round 4, Pick 114; Minnesota Twins
  • Calvin Harris - Ole Miss; Round 4, Pick 116; Chicago White Sox
  • Cooper Pratt - Magnolia Heights High School (Ole Miss commit); Round 6, Pick 182; Milwaukee Brewers
  • Cade Smith - MSU; Round 6, Pick 192; New York Yankees
  • Justin Storm - USM; Round 7, Pick 203; Miami Marlins
  • Dustin Dickerson - USM; Round 8, Pick 229; Kansas City Royals
  • Bryson Ware (from Madison, MS) - Auburn; Round 8, Pick 253; Philadelphia Phillies
  • Jack Dougherty - Ole Miss; Round 9, Pick 267; Minnesota Twins
  • Landon Tomkins (from Brandon, MS) - Louisiana Tech; Round 10, Pick 287; Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Matthew Etzel - USM; Round 10, Pick 301; Baltimore Orioles
  • Caleb Hobson (from Pontotoc, MS) - UT Martin; Round 13, Pick 382; Colorado Rockies
  • Will Verdung (Southern Miss commit) - Itawamba Community College (MS); Round 13, Pick 399; Atlanta Braves
  • Johnathan Rogers - Tupelo High School (Louisiana commit); Round 20, Pick 590; Detroit Tigers
  • Kellum Clark - MSU; Round 20, Pick 606; New York Mets

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis
When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
-
Powerball jackpot increases up to $750 million

Latest News

Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women’s Amateur
Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women's Amateur
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Chris Beard shares coaching strategies at the MAC Multi-Sports...
Ladner, Beard kick off MAC Multi-Sports Clinic week
Justin Storm was taken with the 203rd pick of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins
Justin Storm thankful for opportunity to play professional baseball